Ruling against NY's redistricting temporarily on hold

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed by a state appeals court judge Monday.

The interim order from state Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley is in effect until Thursday, when oral arguments in the case are scheduled. Another decision on whether to extend the stay is expected later that day.

The order comes four days after a trial court judge in Steuben County threw the state's primary season in turmoil by ruling the state's districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. The ruling by Judge Patrick McAllister on Thursday had given state officials until April 11 to submit new maps.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders promptly appealed that decision.

Primary elections are scheduled June 28 and candidates are already campaigning in the new districts.

