Ruling finds sweeping right to enforce accountability laws
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit challenging a decision by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to appoint one of its members to fill a judicial vacancy, ruling that Arizonans have a sweeping right to go to court to enforce so-called public accountability laws.

The decision Thursday overturns a lower court's dismissal of a 2020 lawsuit that contended the board violated open meeting and conflict of interest laws when it voted to appoint then-Supervisor Patrick Call as a justice of the peace.

A Superior Court judge dismissed county resident David Welch's lawsuit, ruling that he lacked legal standing to enforce the accountability laws because he hadn't showed that the board's actions harmed him as a taxpayer.

However, the Supreme Court said the open meeting and conflict of interest laws grant any person “affected" by an alleged violation of the laws to enforce their requirements.

“We hold that these provisions broadly confer standing based upon a claimant’s interest in preserving the values of transparency and accountability that these laws enshrine, not because of a claimant’s equitable ownership of tax revenues," Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote.

The case now returns to Superior Court for further proceedings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

