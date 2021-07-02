Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

A federal judge in April agreed with the environmental groups that the government hadn't adequately examined all of the impacts with its 2017 environmental review.

“It's really good news for wildlife that the sheep experimental station is basically down to its headquarters area, and they're not going to be grazing sheep in the Centennial Mountains,” said Erik Molvar, the Western Watersheds Project’s executive director.

The sheep station is operated by the Agriculture Department's Agricultural Research Service. The sheep station supports research using domestic sheep owned by the University of Idaho, some of it involving sheep grazing at higher altitudes.

Specifically, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush ruled the government hadn't sufficiently examined the project's potential effects on grizzly bears and bighorn sheep, and didn't objectively analyze alternatives.

Bush ruled the government did adequately examine the effects on sage grouse.

The sheep station uses grazing allotments not belonging to the Agricultural Research Service. Bush ruled that the government didn't adequately examine direct and indirect effects of sheep grazing on those allotments.