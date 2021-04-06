 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruling: Grand jury must be notified of defendant's letter
0 comments
AP

Ruling: Grand jury must be notified of defendant's letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors must notify a grand jury when a defendant sends a letter outlining a defense so that jurors can decide whether to see the letter, according to an Arizona court decision.

The Court of Appeals issued its ruling Tuesday in a case involving Chung Trinh, a psychiatry practice's co-owner awaiting trial on charges of practicing medicine without a license and other crimes.

The ruling said a Maricopa County Superior Court judge rejected Trinh's request to order the grand jury to reconsider whether there was probable cause to indict Tring after prosecutors didn't disclose the existence of Trinh's letter.

The prosecution argued that it didn't have to disclose the letter's existence to the grand jury because Trinh wasn't offering to testify and because the letter didn't present clear evidence indicating that Trinh was innocent.

The appeals court rejected the prosecution's non-disclosure of the letter, saying that undermined the grand jury's independence.

But the ruling also said to let stand the existing indictment's charges against Tring because the prosecution's presentation included most of Trinh's assertions and because the grand jury decided probable cause, not guilt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+4
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News