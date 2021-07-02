Ruling is final blow to New Hampshire voter registration law

Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said the ruling “sends a clear message to Chris Sununu and NH Republicans that their insidious voter suppression schemes will not stand in New Hampshire.”

“Today, we celebrate this incredible victory for voting rights. Tomorrow, we will continue to work to protect voting rights in the Granite State," he said in a statement.

Sununu encouraged the Legislature to propose new legislation taking the court order into account.

“It's disappointing that these commonsense reforms were not supported by our Supreme Court, but we have to respect their decision,” he said.

In its ruling, the court rejected the state’s argument that the law could only be struck down if it was unconstitutional in every set of circumstances. Similarly, it disagreed with the state’s claim that the law shouldn’t be deemed unconstitutional because only some, but not all, voters are burdened by it.

The state also unsuccessfully argued that the secretary of state should have been allowed to revise the voter registration form to make it easier to understand. At trial, an expert witness for the plaintiffs testified it was “written at a readability level equivalent to the Harvard Law Review.”