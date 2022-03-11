 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ruling leaves original Mille Lacs reservation intact

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Leaders of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe say a ruling by a federal judge on its reservation boundaries is a “historic milestone” for the tribe.

The ruling by Judge Susan Richard Nelson determined the band's original reservation boundaries set forth in a treaty decades ago remain intact.

The band has been involved in a long-running legal dispute with Mille Lacs County, which has argued that the reservation no longer exists.

The Mille Lacs Reservation was created by an 1855 treaty and encompasses about 61,000 acres along the south side of Mille Lacs Lake. That includes three small cities and a few townships, where many nonmembers live, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

The band has long maintained that its original reservation still exists, but Mille Lacs County officials tried unsuccessfully to persuade the court that the original reservation was dissolved by later treaties and congressional actions. They contend that the band’s remaining territory is only a few thousand scattered acres held in trust by the federal government.

People are also reading…

The dispute arose when the Mille Lacs Band sued the county over policing. The underlying lawsuit still needs to be decided, but tribal leaders see the judge’s opinion on the reservation boundaries as a big win.

After an extensive review of more than 160 years of the Mille Lacs Band’s history, including treaties and federal actions, Nelson issued a 93-page ruling last week.

“Over the course of more than 160 years, Congress has never clearly expressed an intention to disestablish or diminish the Mille Lacs Reservation,” Nelson wrote.

The county said it expects to appeal.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO urges Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News