Ruling stops need for small film permits at national parks

“It should be all federal lands, not just the park,” filmmaker Jeff Hogan said, arguing that filming fees are a much bigger burden at national forests than national parks.

National forests permits for a still photography crew of 10 people or less costs $50 a day and increases to $250 if the crew exceeds 30 people. Video permits range from $150 a day for a single shooter to $600 a day for a crew of 60 people or more. There are additional cost recovery fees that start at $131 a permit.

Under the new guidance, Yellowstone and Grand Teton will no longer distinguish between commercial filmmakers and people who are casually taking video or doing so for journalism.

Low-impact filming that doesn’t require a permit includes shoots that are outside wilderness areas, located in areas that are otherwise open and require fewer than five people.

Photographers and videographers whose projects don’t check those boxes are still required to give the national park at least 10 days’ notice in advance of a shoot in which the superintendent will determine if a permit is required.

