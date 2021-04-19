Run for history: Dayton mayor to seek Ohio governorship

But the gun-control measures, including requiring background checks for most gun sales, stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature, and Whaley said DeWine then gave in to pro-gun extremists.

"Our state needs principled leaders who will stand up for what is right — not what is politically easy,” Whaley tweeted after DeWine signed legislation to eliminate an individual’s duty to retreat before using force.

Whaley says Ohio's GOP-dominated, scandal-marred state Legislature isn't working and that the state needs to do more to recover from the pandemic while developing programs to make the state more just and equitable.

“We must build something better,” she said in her final State of the City address on Feb. 10. Among her initiatives as mayor have been expanding pre-K education, suing opioid-makers and imposing a mask mandate early in the pandemic.

Whaley must first win a primary battle with Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, who has already reported raising $500,000 for a potential governor race. Cranley and Whaley consider each other friends, but Cranley has claimed that his eight-year record as mayor of a growing city that is more than double the size of Whaley's shows his capability to be governor.