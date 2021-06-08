Jack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary, beating Trump boosters

“A whole lot of us said a whole lot of things,” he said during an interview with Harry Hurley on WPMG. “He earned my faith and confidence in the sense that his policies worked for the nation.”

Ciattarelli focused much of his primary race on attacking Murphy over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and on bread-and-butter Republican issues like high property taxes. He also was the biggest GOP fundraiser, bringing in about $7 million and qualifying for public matching funds. Only Murphy raised more money than Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli served in the Assembly, representing the 16th District, getting elected in 2011 and serving until 2018. He started a medical publishing company and is also trained as a certified public accountant.

Murphy, a former executive at Goldman Sachs and an ambassador to Germany in Barack Obama’s administration, won his first ever election in 2017 becoming New Jersey’s 56th governor.

“I think the contrast in this general election will be as stark as there has ever been," Murphy said Tuesday night.