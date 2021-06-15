 Skip to main content
Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members
AP

Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, listens to a question about a bill to repeal citizens arrest during the final day of the 2021 Legislative session Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Atlanta.

 Ben Gray

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans will advance to a runoff in a special election in a southeast Georgia state House district, while a Republican and a Democrat will advance to a runoff in a Cobb County state House district.

In House District 156, which covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties, Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons and auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley will advance to a July 13 runoff after voting concluded Tuesday. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third according to final, unofficial election results.

The winner will replace Republican Greg Morris of Vidalia, who resigned after fellow lawmakers elected him to the state Transportation Board.

In House District 34, which covers parts of Kennesaw and Marietta in Cobb County, Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta will face Democratic artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw in the runoff. Finishing further behind were Democrat Sam Hensley of Marietta, Republican David Blinkhorn of Kennesaw and Libertarian Chris Neill of Marietta.

Candidates from all parties are running together on the same ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

