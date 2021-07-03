Rural county in Nevada moving to rename road after Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county where voters sided solidly with Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election is moving to rename a road after the former president.

Lyon County commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday for renaming the half-mile (0.8 kilometer) Old Dayton Valley Road in Dayton, an unincorporated community 23 miles (38 kilometers) south of Reno.

Commissioner Ken Gray, a Republican, told KRNV-TV that a suggested renaming a road for Trump and that he chose Old Dayton Valley Road because only a few government facilities and no residents have addresses on the road, making the change easier.

The government facilities include a senior center, a branch library and a school, County Manager Jeff Page said.

The planned renaming shouldn’t be controversial, Gray said, because governments often rename roads and buildings after leaders and community advocates.

“He was a good leader as far as I’m concerned, he supported law enforcement, he supported our military, he supported the rurals,” he said.