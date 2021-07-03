 Skip to main content
Rural county in Nevada moving to rename road after Trump
AP

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county where voters sided solidly with Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election is moving to rename a road after the former president.

Lyon County commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday for renaming the half-mile (0.8 kilometer) Old Dayton Valley Road in Dayton, an unincorporated community 23 miles (38 kilometers) south of Reno.

Commissioner Ken Gray, a Republican, told KRNV-TV that a suggested renaming a road for Trump and that he chose Old Dayton Valley Road because only a few government facilities and no residents have addresses on the road, making the change easier.

The government facilities include a senior center, a branch library and a school, County Manager Jeff Page said.

The planned renaming shouldn’t be controversial, Gray said, because governments often rename roads and buildings after leaders and community advocates.

“He was a good leader as far as I’m concerned, he supported law enforcement, he supported our military, he supported the rurals,” he said.

Trump carried Lyon County by a 12,441-vote margin over Democrat Biden out of 39,238 votes cast in the presidential race.

County officials next will draft plans to make the change, which is subject to Planning Commission approval.

