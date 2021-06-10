Rural legislators face loss of clout during redistricting

“The concern is we are moving away from agriculture,” said Klein who has been in the Senate since 1997. “There was a time even (urban lawmakers) grew up on farm.”

North Dakota currently has 47 legislative districts, and each is represented by two House members and a senator. The North Dakota Constitution allows for as few as 40 legislative districts and as many as 54.

When the Legislature completed its last redistricting plan a decade ago, district populations averaged about 14,500 people. The new plan will likely add about 2,000 more people to that, with preliminary census estimates.

That means in rural North Dakota, which has been losing population for decades, more real estate would be needed to reach the increased population numbers. That could put some legislators in the same district as other incumbent lawmakers, forcing them to run against each other to keep their jobs.

The number of districts also could be expanded to prevent already sprawling districts from becoming more so. That idea has met some resistance in the past, with more conservative lawmakers arguing it grows government. During the 1990s, the Legislature had 49 districts and 147 members. It had 53 districts and 159 members in the 1980s,