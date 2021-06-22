 Skip to main content
Rural Nevada counties join constitutional sheriff's group
AP

Rural Nevada counties join constitutional sheriff's group

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Rural Nevada residents and local law enforcement celebrated decisions by two county commissions to become members of a group that believes sheriffs have final say on any given law's constitutionality.

Hundreds of people gathered for festivities in Elko City Park on Sunday, where the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association presented county commissioners with a plaque to honor their membership, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

“You know what I train sheriffs to do? Kick ’em the hell out of your county," Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association founder Richard Mack told an applauding crowd, referencing criticisms of federal government and the Internal Revenue Service.

Mack, a former county sheriff from rural Arizona who is also involved in the Oath Keepers militia movement, denounced white supremacy and likened sheriff's bucking federal laws to Rosa Parks' civil disobedience on a Montgomery bus in 1955.

Mack founded the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association in 2011. The group believes county sheriffs have a duty to interpret and uphold the constitution that supersedes other elected officials up to the president. It has stood against federal gun laws and COVID restrictions and sees sheriffs as a final defense against government overreach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

