Rural Nevada county details opposition to 'Innovation Zones'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — In their first public opportunity to voice concerns on a proposal to let tech companies that meet certain requirements create semi-autonomous jurisdictions called Innovation Zones, officials from Storey County dressed down the idea in a line-by-line fashion.

They called into question the motives of the company that wants to break away from its control.

“While I’m sure many would prefer to have no independent government oversight, we don’t make laws based on what is convenient for just one party,” Storey County Commissioner Clay Mitchell told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Mitchell and other county representatives oppose a proposal backed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak that would allow companies that promise a $1.25 billion investment and possess at least 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) of land to apply to form the Innovation Zones.

On Tuesday, they framed Storey County as among the most development-friendly jurisdictions in the United States. They made clear that they supported a proposal from Blockchains — the primary backer of the Innovation Zones proposal that's also the county's largest landholder — to develop parts of the empty desert within their borders. But they didn't understand the company's claims it couldn't do so without forming its own jurisdiction.