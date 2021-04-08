Rural Nevada county moves to shed masks, virus crowd limits

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls infections among vaccinated people “breakthrough cases.” It has said evidence shows that vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness.

Nevada health officials said nearly 560,000 people have been fully vaccinated statewide, representing more than 22% of the state's population. In Nye County, 16.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In other developments, the Washoe County School Board said its next scheduled meeting will be held virtually because people at the March 30 meeting refused to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, including mask mandates.

“Several attendees confronted/harassed staff asking them to comply,” board President Angie Taylor said in a statement, resulting in a “tense and unsafe environment.”

In Las Vegas, attendance was sparse at a one-day drive-thru coronavirus test site set up at at Allegiant Stadium. The Southern Nevada Health District had hoped to perform 1,200 nasal swab tests. It reported seeing 171 people.

Coronavirus tests statewide have surpassed 3 million, and a two-week measure of positivity, or the percentage of people tested and found to be infected, rose again, to 4.7%. The World Health Organization goal is 5% for governments to relax restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.