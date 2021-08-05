Rural Nevada lawmakers vote to name county complex for Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Rural Nevada lawmakers who decided last month not to name a road for former President Donald Trump have approved putting his name on their county jail, court and sheriff’s office.

Lyon County commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday to name the Justice Complex in Yerington after Trump, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.

A proclamation by commission Chairwoman Vida Keller credited Trump with filling hundreds of federal judicial positions and enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

Commissioners rejected part of the proclamation that would have said Trump solved "the humanitarian crisis across the Western Hemisphere.”

Commissioner Dave Hockaday said private donations will cover renaming costs.

Keller promised to personally pay for a new plaque for the building.

Lyon County, southeast of Reno, has about 57,500 residents and votes solidly Republican. Trump drew 69% of presidential ballots cast there last November. But Democrat Joe Biden carried Nevada and won the presidency.