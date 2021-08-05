 Skip to main content
Rural Nevada lawmakers vote to name county complex for Trump
Rural Nevada lawmakers vote to name county complex for Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Rural Nevada lawmakers who decided last month not to name a road for former President Donald Trump have approved putting his name on their county jail, court and sheriff’s office.

Lyon County commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday to name the Justice Complex in Yerington after Trump, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.

A proclamation by commission Chairwoman Vida Keller credited Trump with filling hundreds of federal judicial positions and enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

Commissioners rejected part of the proclamation that would have said Trump solved "the humanitarian crisis across the Western Hemisphere.”

Commissioner Dave Hockaday said private donations will cover renaming costs.

Keller promised to personally pay for a new plaque for the building.

Lyon County, southeast of Reno, has about 57,500 residents and votes solidly Republican. Trump drew 69% of presidential ballots cast there last November. But Democrat Joe Biden carried Nevada and won the presidency.

Keller and Commissioner Ken Gray lost a 3-2 vote in July to put Trump's name on a road with a senior center, library and school.

Trump's name is on countless products, golf courses and buildings in the U.S. and other countries, including a non-casino hotel near the Las Vegas Strip.

Some renaming proposals since his presidency have hit roadblocks. But Oklahoma lawmakers put Trump's name on a 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of U.S. highway in the remote western panhandle near the Texas state line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WATCH NOW: Scenes from the Dakota-Thurston County Fair parade

