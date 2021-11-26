 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rural Nevada residents file lawsuit against new district map

  • 0

Residents of a rural, Republican-leaning town that the Nevada Legislature split into two Assembly districts filed a lawsuit last week challenging the state's district maps.

John Koenig and Gregory Hafen II, a Republican who represents Pahrump in the Statehouse, argued that the maps passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak are drawn in a way that denies voters their right to elect representatives of their choice.

The maps split rural Nye County into three state Assembly districts and Pahrump — its largest city — into two. The lawsuit filed in Carson City court said that combining Nye County voters into a district with more urban communities in the Las Vegas area dilutes their voting power and makes it unlikely that they'll be able to choose a representative committed to their interests.

A representative from a distant county, they said in the lawsuit, “will have little understanding of Pahrump's and Nye County's unique and local problems and issues and as such will be unable to adequately represent the needs and interests of Pahrump's and Nye County's rural voters.”

People are also reading…

The lawsuit, which was first reported by the Nevada Independent, is the first to challenge the redistricting maps passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature earlier this month. It calls the maps an “intentional extreme partisan gerrymander” and asks the court to prevent the Secretary of State from using the new maps in future elections.

Legislative leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reiterates complaints from Republican lawmakers, including that the process was rushed, lacked transparency and allowed for few questions to be answered. It argues that dividing counties violated state laws and diluting the voting power of rural residents runs counter to the “one person, one vote" concept in the federal Voting Rights Act.

Cegavske's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Democrats drew maps less in line with county borders than prior districts to ensure districts of equal population size and keep tribal areas divided between counties in single districts. Although the maps divide Pahrump, legislative leaders praised efforts to keep cities united in single districts, including Henderson and North Las Vegas.

The lawsuit also cites Nevada's Voters' Bill of Rights, which was passed as Question 4 in last year's election. The ballot question, which Democrats advocated putting before voters, enshrines in the state constitution the right to equal access to the election system.

Hafen plans to run for reelection in his Assembly District and will be challenged by No Mask Nevada PAC co-founder Melissa Blundo.

———

Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce.

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

DENVER (AP) — Denver is joining other nearby counties in imposing a mask mandate in public places, a coordinated move that officials said Tuesday was needed to prevent the region's hospital system from collapsing amid a surge in cases.

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tiny Arab nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the 2022 World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News