 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rural New Mexico school buys Starlink internet for students

  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A school district in northwestern New Mexico is providing high-speed internet to students' families, most of whom are Indigenous, in a $1.2 million deal that leapfrogs piecemeal efforts by state and tribal officials.

Cuba Independent Schools superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego said staff began installing Starlink’s $500 receivers at students’ homes in November and hope to connect all 450 families by the end of the school year.

Traditional fiber optic cables haven't been installed around Cuba because of the area's sparse population, lack of money, and crisscrossing red tape from tribal, federal, and state agencies that have to approve digging.

New Mexico education officials were ordered by a court in April to provide high-speed internet to students in Cuba and other areas but haven't done so.

Wi-Fi hotspots from the state didn't work well in remote areas far from cellphone towers. Education officials are planning on purchasing Starlink units for around 1,000 families around the state but haven't specified a timeline for doing it.

People are also reading…

“Our kids can’t wait,” said Sanchez-Griego, adding that the investment is funded by federal relief money that will eventually run out paying for $100 monthly internet fees. “Our hope is that the state will come through."

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's new redistricting commission approved congressional and legislative maps Tuesday, ones that are fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature the past two decades.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID measures for Chicago's largest NYE fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News