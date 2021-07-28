Rural SC districts worry redistricting will curb their power

Yarborough was one of more than 50 people who showed up Wednesday night for a second meeting of a state Senate subcommittee hearing from the public before it draws new maps. So many people came they had to bring in more chairs. The House has its own committee that will start meeting next week.

Lawmakers are waiting for the full release of U.S. Census data next month before starting to draw lines.

The meeting in Sumter County, population 107,000 was about as rural as the committee would get. There is another meeting in August in Orangeburg, which with 86,000 people is the 17h biggest of South Carolina's 46 counties.

Smaller counties understand the numbers are against them. But their main request is not to be split in so many ways.

A speaker at the first Senate public meeting on Tuesday asked lawmakers to keep Saluda County whole. The county of 20,000 people west of Columbia is split between three senators, none of whom live there. Union County in the Upstate has the same problem.

“We are a unique community,” said Sharon Holloway, the county's Democratic Party chairwoman.