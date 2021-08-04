Rural school board suspended over New Mexico's mask mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A rural New Mexico school board was suspended by the state Public Education Department on Wednesday for not going along with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s mask mandate for children as schools prepare for classes to resume this month and COVID-19 cases continue to rise again.

The five-member Floyd school board voted last week to make masks and social distancing optional and reaffirmed the decision in another vote Monday despite warnings from state officials that they could face suspension or other enforcement actions.

The district’s superintendent has been ordered to report directly to state Education Secretary Ryan Stewart.

Stewart said in a memo to the board members that the state agency has a responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all staff and students.

“We cannot put students, staff and their families at unnecessary risk as we continue the fight against the Delta variant,” he wrote in a memo to the board. “By ignoring these basic safety measures, the board impairs the ability of the district to offer safe and uninterrupted in-person learning opportunities.”