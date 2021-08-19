Russell-Tucker named Connecticut's education commissioner

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charlene Russell-Tucker was nominated Thursday as Connecticut's education commissioner, a job she has held on an interim basis since Miguel Cardona left in March to become the U.S. education secretary.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont made the nomination following a unanimous vote earlier in the day by the state Board of Education.

Russell-Tucker has worked at the state Department of Education for more than 20 years in several roles, including most recently as deputy commissioner, in which she has been responsible for overseeing educational supports and wellness priorities during the pandemic.

Lamont praised her as a crucial voice in supporting successful plans for hybrid and remote learning and working with the state Department of Public Health to guide school districts in providing safe environments for the return to in-person learning.

“Charlene has many years of experience working with school districts across Connecticut and I’ve heard nothing but praise about her leadership style and effectiveness,” Lamont said.

The nomination needs the approval of the General Assembly.

