Russia, Central Asian allies hold drills near Afghanistan

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, one Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber rolls preparing for its takeoff at the Termez firing range in Uzbekistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. On Friday, Russian and Uzbek troops wrapped up joint war games involving 1,500 troops and 200 military vehicles who practiced action to destroy militants. The maneuvers featured Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers hitting mock targets representing militant camps at the Termez firing range in Uzbekistan.
Tajikistan's tanks roll during a joint military drills by Russia and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
A military helicopter flies during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Uzbekistan's troops attend a joint military drills together with Russia and Tajikistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Tajikistan's troops line up before the start of joint military drills by Russia and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Russian troops line up before the start of joint military drills by Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Russian military helicopters fly during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Troops line up before the start of joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Russian Mi-24 helicopter gunships fly during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
A Russian Military Police officer guards an area during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
A Russian soldier looks through his sniper's rifle during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Tajikistan's soldiers march during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Uzbekistan's armored personnel carriers roll during a joint military drills by Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
Tajikistan's troops line up before the start of joint military drills by Russia, and Uzbekistan at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, in Tajikistan, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan.
The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.
The drills, which were held at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, saw the troops practice action against invading militants. As part of the exercise, Russian Su-25 attack jets struck mock targets imitating militant vehicles.
The Russian military said the maneuvers took place “against the background of the destabilization of the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, in order to work out the issues of repelling possible threats and practical interaction to ensure security and maintain stability in the Central Asian region.”
It noted that Russian troops in Tajikistan practiced using new weapons during the drills, including new sniper rifles and flame throwers.
Russia, which has a military base in Tajikistan, has pledged to offer military assistance to its ally and other ex-Soviet Central Asian nations if they face incursions of militants from Afghanistan. Three Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — are members of the Moscow-dominated security pact of several ex-Soviet nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.