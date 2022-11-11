Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

By HANNA ARHIROVA and JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, a retreat that marks another humiliating setback for Moscow in its war in Ukraine. .
In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind.
Areas the Russian military departed from included the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its 8 1/2 month invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin remained defiant Friday, insisting the retreat in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to view the Kherson region as part of Russia.
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- South Sioux superintendent finalists announced
- Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
- Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say
- Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- A woman claimed $100,000 in the lottery — then on her way home she won $300,000 more
He added that the Kremlin doesn’t regret holding festivities just over a month ago to celebrate the illegal annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions.
Shortly before the Russian announcement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Kherson region as “difficult.” It reported Russian shelling of some of the villages and towns Ukrainian forces reclaimed in recent weeks during their counteroffensive in the Kherson region.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.