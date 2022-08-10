 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

  • 0
Russia Oil

FILE - Istvan Szekeres, engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 9, 2007. Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

 Bela Szandelszky - stringer, AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries should resume soon after a problem over payments for transit was resolved, Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.

“I expect the oil shipments to resume in hours,” Sulik said.

Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, which runs through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, was unaffected, Transneft said.

Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company’s Ukrainian counterpart was refused.

Sulik said the payments would be made Wednesday by Slovak refiner Slovnaft after both the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed to the solution. Slovnaft is owned by Hungary’s MOL energy group.

People are also reading…

MOL confirmed the money has been transferred.

Slovakia receives practically all its oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Sulik said the payment is worth some 9–10 million euros (up to $10.2 million).

He said his country would work on a long-term solution to the problem which he said was caused by the refusal of an unnamed bank in Western Europe to transfer the money due to the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t look for a political context behind it, there’s none,” Sulik said.

However, Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said Russia has weaponized natural gas heading to Europe by claiming technical issues, and “this opens questions on whether it might now do the same with oil.”

Russia has blamed equipment repairs for its decision to slash flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, whose government has called it a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.

EU leaders agreed in May to embargo most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of the bloc’s sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, but allowed temporary Druzhba pipeline shipments to Hungary and certain other landlocked countries in central Europe, such as Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China says it is cutting off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of vital issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory — to be annexed by force if necessary. China also is firing missiles in military exercises off the coast of the island. U.S.-China expert Bonnie Glaser warns China may be heading toward changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, with results that are negative for both Taiwan and the U.S.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over issues including age limits and bans on AR-15-style guns. The June decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public. The decision has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons. The ruling could reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as mass shootings push the issue into the headlines. The Biden administration and police departments across the U.S. are struggling to combat a surge in violent crime.

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota won a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race against a centrist challenger who questioned Omar's support for the “defund the police” movement. Another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. And in Minnesota, Republican Brad Finstad was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. A key race also unfolded in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.

Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has named a replacement for the elected recorder as it continues to address a series of primary election problems. The five-member board voted unanimously Friday to name Assistant Recorder Dana Lewis to the position that handles early ballot mailing, voter rolls and recording of deeds and other documents. Lewis replaces former Recorder Virginia Ross, who stepped down Thursday to take over as elections director. Members of the public who spoke at an emergency meeting Friday praised the board's action, saying it would restore trust in the elections. Many voters complained about Tuesday's primary election. About 20 of the county’s 95 polling sites ran out of ballots.

Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections

A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.

Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems' economic plan

Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems' economic plan

Democrats call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Republicans say it's a “tax and spending spree.” And everyone has a study they say proves one or the other. Recent bipartisan action in Congress on matters ranging from producing computer chips to expanding NATO isn’t extending to the latest economic package from Democrats. For President Joe Biden, the $739 billion plan can help lower inflation, cut the budget deficit, address climate change and lower medical bills. That's a message he’s trying to sell amid intense Republican criticism. GOP lawmakers counter that the 15% minimum corporate tax included in the proposal would hit U.S. factories and middle-class workers. They say energy costs will increase, while innovations in health care would decline.

Watch Now: Related Video

93-year-old daredevil flies fifth high flying challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News