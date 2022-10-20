 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law.

Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions.

People are also reading…

The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region’s capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders as part of martial law that took effect Thursday to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kherson city, with a prewar population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds. It is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. Reports of sabotage and assassinations of Russian-installed officials in Kherson have surfaced for months, in what appeared to be one of the most active Ukrainian resistance movements in occupied territory.

Russian-installed officials have urged residents to evacuate for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications. Officials said 15,000 residents of an expected 60,000 had been relocated from the city and surrounding areas as of Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said Thursday that Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region. For its part, Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said the Kremlin’s forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance with tanks on the Kherson villages of Sukhanove, Nova Kamianka and Chervonyi Yar.

A Russian-installed official in the region, Vladimir Leontyev, said Thursday Ukrainian forces had launched five missile strikes against the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station about 70 kms (44 miles) from Kherson city. He said on Russian TV that if the facilities were destroyed, a critical canal providing water to annexed Crimea would be cut off.

Zelenskyy countered that the Russians have mined the dam and power station, with plans to unleash 18 million cubic meters (4.8 billion gallons) and flood Kherson and dozens of areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. He told the European Council Russia would then blame Ukraine.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

Russia’s new military commander in Ukraine this week acknowledged the threat posed by Ukraine’s counteroffensive to Kherson, and Britain’s Defense Ministry interpreted that Thursday to mean that, “Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnieper River.”

Putin tried Thursday to address another problem area, the partial mobilization of reservists he ordered last month. He visited a training center in the Russian region of Ryazan to show progress in rectifying problems with recruitment, training and supplies of newly mobilized troops. Russian TV showed him lying under a net on a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, and shooting a rifle. A military officer showed Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu soldiers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets, with weapons. The officer displayed winter boots, clothes, cooking utensils and other supplies — all to counter images on social media of shabby or non-existent gear for newly mobilized troops.

In another sign of Russia’s wavering mobilization, Ukrainian authorities said more than 3,000 Russians have called a hotline for soldiers who don’t want to take part in the war and are asking to surrender. Ukraine says it guarantees the safety of anyone who surrenders in line with international law and that they can either return to Russia or apply to live in European Union countries or Ukraine.

In other developments:

—Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka, a village in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region. In the neighboring Donetsk region, fighting raged near the city of Bakhmut. Kremlin-backed separatists have controlled parts of both regions for 8½ years.

—Russia continued attacking energy infrastructure, dispatching drones and missiles to eight regions, prompting authorities to ask residents to reduce energy consumption from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and to dim city street lights. They warned of rolling blackouts. In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes damaged a power plant and another energy facility, cutting electricity to the central Ukraine city of about 600,000 residents. Kryvyi Rih is home to metallurgical factories key to Ukraine's economy. Gov. Valentin Reznichenko said the city sustained serious damage.

—Ukrainian authorities said missile and drone strikes started fires in the southern city of Mykolaiv, with four drones hitting a school. Another school in Komyshuvakha, a village in Zaporizhzhia, also took four drone strikes.

—The Ukrainian army's general staff reported a heightened chance that Russian forces could attack from Belarus to cut supply routes for Western weapons and military equipment. Oleksei Hromov, a deputy chief of the general staff's main operational department, said Russia was deploying aircraft and troops to air bases and military infrastructure in Belarus.

—Despite the Kremlin's — and Iran's — claims to the contrary, a leading Russian military expert unwittingly acknowledged that Iran has supplied Russia with weaponized drones it uses in Ukraine. Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a Moscow-based think tank, asked journalists before a TV interview not to ask him where the drones came from, unaware that he was live on air. “We all know that they are Iranian-made, but authorities haven’t acknowledged that,” Pukhov said.

—The EU on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Shahed Aviation Industries, as well as three Iranian armed forces generals, for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by helping to supply Russia with drones.

Lorne Cook in Brussels, Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigned after six terms in office on Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded it and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. An independent investigation completed this week found a former intern's allegation that Davis invaded her personal space was credible. Leaders of the Senate stripped Davis of his committee assignments on earlier Wednesday. Members of both parties demanded he resign as well. Davis, who is 77, was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June primary for his Senate seat and said in a letter that his resignation would be effective Nov. 19.

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

Here's how you can apply for student loan forgiveness

Here's how you can apply for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program, opening the door for millions of Americans to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. The Biden administration touts it as a simple, straightforward application that should only take about five minutes. To start, go to studentaid.gov. Be ready to type in some basic personal information. The form asks for: name, Social Security Number, date of birth, phone number and email address. It does not require documentation about your income or your student loans.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Massachusetts woman accused of using beehive to attack police

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News