 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Russia's economic forum to be far smaller but moves forward

  • Updated
  • 0

MOSCOW (AP) — Organizers of Russia's showpiece investment gathering are telling foreign participants to be sure to bring cash — not necessarily for making investments, but for spending money.

With Russia under wide sanctions after sending troops into Ukraine, most foreign bank cards don't work in the country. The advice for those at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday, is a quiet acknowledgment of the economic difficulties Russia faces as it tries to promote itself to international businesses.

The attendance list is another sign of Russia's uncertain economic prospects. As of early June, about 2,700 business representatives from 90 countries were expected to attend — far below the 13,500 participants from 140 countries reported last year.

Organizers did not provide a list of foreign businesses attending, but the program for the more than 100 panel discussions showed few speakers from outside Russia. Some were from China, and the trade minister of the United Arab Emirates is scheduled.

People are also reading…

The forum, often characterized as Russia's analogue of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, aims to portray the country as orderly and full of attractive opportunities for clever and adventurous investors. This year's program carries the theme to an extent that is overly optimistic for Russia's straitened circumstances.

Several sessions focus on developing Russia's tourist potential, despite the difficulty of foreigners even getting to the country amid flight bans by Western countries. Another session proclaims Russia as “The Land of Opportunity” but its introduction complains that “the policy of ‘abolishing Russian culture’ abroad, closing borders and interruption of banking services makes it difficult to choose Russia as a place to study or work.”

Less than four months after wide-ranging sanctions were imposed and hundreds of foreign companies pulled out of Russia, the full effect on the Russian economy is unclear.

Shuttered storefronts give Moscow's shopping malls a foreboding atmosphere, but officials claim Russian entrepreneurs can step in to revive the consumer economy — as shown over the weekend when a Russian tycoon opened the first of the restaurants he bought from McDonald's.

The ruble, after losing half its value in the early days of the Ukraine conflict, has strengthened to levels not seen in several years after Russia imposed strict financial measures like capital controls, a heartening image for Russians but possibly a long-term problem making exports more expensive.

One of the most closely watched sessions at the forum is likely to be Thursday's panel on Russia's economic prospects featuring heavyweights including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Elvira Nabiullina, head of Russia's central bank.

Nabiullina so far has given ambiguous assessments, saying recently that “the effects of the sanctions are less acute than we feared ... but it is premature to say that the full effect of the sanctions has manifested itself.”

One of the forum's most popular events won't be held: President Vladimir Putin's question-and-answer session with executives of major international news organizations. Instead, he will meet with the heads of Russian news media and “front-line reporters” from Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the Ukrainian separatist Donetsk People's Republic, has announced he plans to attend the forum. A representative of the Taliban also is expected, although Russia formally designates the Taliban as a terrorist group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

How to watch Jan. 6 insurrection hearings and what to know

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks began with a prime-time opener Thursday night. The second hearing is scheduled for Monday. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on former President Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” The hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

China’s defense minister says the United States is trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.” Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its “destabilizing military activity” in the area. Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News