Rutledge calls for putting tax elimination on '22 ballot
AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday that while running for the Republican nomination for governor, she also will try to put on next year's ballot a proposition to end the state's individual income tax.

Rutledge, who is running against former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for the GOP nomination, said she’d push to get the proposed constitutional amendment on next year's ballot that would eliminate the tax by 2030.

Rutledge said she would form a separate campaign to gather the 89,151 signatures from registered voters needed to get the proposal on next year's ballot. Rutledge said she would release the text of the proposition later.

“While we have made small steps over the last years, it's time for the people of Arkansas to be heard and to give tax breaks to all hardworking Arkansans," she said.

Rutledge launched her bid for governor last year but has been overshadowed by Sanders' candidacy. Sanders last week announced that she'd raised more than $9 million while Rutledge has raised $1.4 million total.

Four Democrats are running for governor.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, barred by term limits from seeking reelection, has said he'll call a special session this fall to take up income tax cuts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

