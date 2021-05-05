S Carolina Senate rejects open carry of guns without permits

Senators expected to debate well into Wednesday night. Once the day is finished, there are four more days left in the General Assembly's session.

Gun rights groups have made open carry a priority for years and put extra pressure on senators after Republicans won an extra three seats in the 2020 elections.

Opponents of the open carry bill include a number of current law enforcement leaders, including State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, and the police chiefs and sheriffs in some of the state’s largest population centers.

South Carolina is one of only five states without some type of open carry law, joining atypical partners such as California, Florida, Illinois and New York.

The House earlier this year separately passed bills allowing open carry both with and without permits.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto questioned why Republicans were in such a rush to pass this bill and why they didn't think the current law allowing concealed weapons was good enough.

“You want me to know you have a gun. Isn’t that what this is all about?" said Hutto, a Democrat from Orangeburg.