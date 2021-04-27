S. Carolina Senate stalls bill allowing open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chances of South Carolina joining most other states allowing licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket dimmed Tuesday as a small group of senators didn't find time to vote on a House-passed bill.

A Senate subcommittee set a 90-minute deadline to hear testimony about the open carry bill. Several senators held long conversations with witnesses and when the hour-and-a-half was up, the subcommittee adjourned without taking a vote and with several other witnesses waiting to speak online.

Sen. Tom Young, a Republican from Aiken, said he would hold another hearing “as soon as possible,” but with eight days left in the General Assembly's regular session, it seems doubtful the bill can make it through the subcommittee, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate.