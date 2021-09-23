S. Carolina senators hear testimony on COVID-19 treatments

On Wednesday, several representatives for medical and pharmacy licensing boards, as well as the South Carolina Medical Association, said they were unaware of any doctors or pharmacists who had faced professional consequences or complaints over the unproven treatments.

One family medicine physician in Spartanburg, Dr. Robert Jackson, claimed he was among the most prolific prescribers of ivermectin in his hospital system but had been warned against it by the hospital.

Two pediatricians described the continuing COVID-19 crisis in South Carolina, as children's hospitals remain full of young patients struck by the virus. There are three children so ill they are currently on ECMO, a machine that takes over the lungs to add oxygen to blood, said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, a pediatrician with the Medical University of South Carolina.

“South Carolina tops the charts in terms of COVID in children right now, in all the wrong ways,” Mack said.

Those children do not have access to some of the treatments available for adults, including monoclonal antibodies, which are only federally approved for people 12 and older.