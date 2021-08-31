S. Carolina Supreme Court mulls school mask mandate lawsuits

City and school authorities can also draw from separate pots of money, such as local funds, to enforce mask-wearing, said Chris Kenney, an attorney representing the city of Columbia.

“All they have said is, do not spend our money on a mask mandate,” Kenney said. “The city’s ordinance complies with that entirely.”

Attorneys for the state disagreed, pointing out that state funds help pay for the salaries of the teachers and administrators who would have to enforce a mask mandate.

Several justices questioned whether it was possible to separate the use of state money and other funds when enforcing the mandate.

Deputy Solicitor General Emory Smith said that school districts can't make such distinctions in their accounting, given how closely teachers work with students and how much time they spend in the classroom. “It's all intertwined," he said.

Some school districts have already implemented mask mandates despite the budget requirement, though most are still waiting to see what the court decides. With most districts entering the third week of school, health officials have already tracked more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, with thousands more quarantined.