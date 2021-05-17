S. Carolina teacher group drops protest plan, citing threats

“It just really got to a point where we felt very threatened and we did not feel safe at all to hold a protest in Columbia,” Ellis said.

Ellis told WIS-TV on Monday that the group reported the threats to police, but were told investigators were already aware of the group making the threats.

She said teachers gathered privately on Monday wearing their trademark red T-shirts. She said they wrote letters to McMaster to demand better work environments.

“We can collaborate share ideas and build each other up,” Ellis said.

SC for Ed says there's still time to make an impact on lawmakers who will finalize a state budget this summer.

"So now we’ve been silenced by a very small minority of people -- some of whom do not even have children in school,” said Richland County teacher Kim Woods, who had planned to attend.