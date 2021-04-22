S. Carolinians scattering 3 mil seeds to staunch flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Schoolchildren and other volunteers are scattering more than three million loblolly pine seeds across South Carolina on Thursday in an effort to help mitigate the effects of disastrous flooding statewide, government officials said.

The Earth Day event, announced by Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Floodwater Commission Chairman Tom Mullikin, is the first tree planting effort of its scale statewide. The officials said that the trees are one of a number of solutions that emerged from a 2019 by the commission addressing flood risks.

Those gathered on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on Thursday ceremoniously sifted dirt over seed with gold-toned shovels. Volunteers, from public schools in all 46 counties to churches and private companies, were doing the same with their seed packets that day.

Mullikin emphasized the need to address the state's flood risks given the visitors who flock yearly to South Carolina to enjoy the outdoors. South Carolina has sustained more than $4 billion in flooding damages at the state level since Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, he added.

“What you see coming together is the nexus of a strong economy and a strong ecology,” Mullikin said.