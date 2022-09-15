 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

S. Korea, Japan differ over summit plan amid history dispute

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in what would be the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history.

But in an indication of the continuing delicate nature of bilateral ties, Japan denied later Thursday that any agreement on talks had been reached.

An official in South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said the two sides had agreed on a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and were discussing the exact timing.

Kim Tae-hyo, a deputy national security director for Yoon, told reporters that the meeting is one of a series that Yoon is pushing to hold with world leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and Wednesday. He said South Korea and the U.S. have also agreed on a meeting between Yoon and President Joe Biden.

People are also reading…

However, in response to a question from The Associated Press about the South Korean announcement, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said “there is no such fact.”

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said details of Kishida’s schedule in New York have not been determined. He added, however, that Japan wants to cooperate closely with South Korea to restore healthy relations.

South Korea’s presidential office said it needed to study the Japanese comments before responding.

Japanese officials may have been unhappy over South Korea's unilateral announcement of a meeting, with details likely still under discussion. It remained unclear whether Yoon and Kishida would meet next week.

Ties between South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies, are at their lowest point in decades after South Korean courts ruled in 2018 that two Japanese companies — Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — must compensate former Korean employees for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. The companies and the Japanese government have refused to comply with the rulings, arguing that all compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 treaty that normalized ties between the countries and included a payment of $500 million from Japan to South Korea.

The history disputes have spilled over to other areas, with the two countries downgrading each other's trade status and Seoul threatening to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement. The wrangling has complicated a U.S.-led attempt to solidify its alliances with its regional partners amid growing Chinese influence and North Korean nuclear threats.

Seoul and Tokyo have been looking to mend their strained ties since the May inauguration of Yoon, a conservative who wants to improve relations with Japan and bolster trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation to better cope with the increasing North Korean threats.

It's unclear if the Yoon-Kishida meeting would produce any immediate breakthrough because it’s unlikely that some former Korean forced laborers and their support groups will accept a deal to settle their legal battles unless the Japanese companies consent to the court decisions.

“Given that the Japanese companies are dismissing the 2018 court rulings, I think it would be too unrealistic and naïve to think there are some other resolutions that can win the consent of the victims,” said Lee Kook Un, head of a support group for some former laborers involved in lawsuits with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The last talks between the leaders of South Korea and Japan occurred in December 2019, when then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met in China.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

Energy crisis: EU chief wants to tap excess producer profits

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to cap the revenue of electricity producers that are making extraordinary profits because of the effects of the war in Ukraine and climate change. She said Wednesday that the proposal could raise $140 billion to help people in the European Union hit by spiraling energy prices. Von der Leyen says “it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.” She also says the bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to reduce how much natural gas influences electricity prices. All the proposals would need approval by the 27 EU countries.

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

British queen's death rekindles Australian republic debate

Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state. Now after her death and with a pro-republic Labor Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to first-order debate for the first time since change was rejected at a 1999 referendum. Her eldest son, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed Australia’s head of state Sunday by the monarch’s Australian representative at a ceremony at Parliament House. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has brushed off questions about an Australian republic since news of the queen’s death broke Friday in Australia.

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts. Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary is submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry. EnBW says VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year. The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in German gas importer Uniper as part of a rescue package.

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump's private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.

Watch Now: Related Video

HelloFresh beef linked to E. coli outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News