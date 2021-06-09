Sales pitch summer? Dems aim to showcase virus relief effort

“We can't just be the nice people and say, oh, this is great, all the things we've been able to do,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison. “People need to understand who actually did it. The ‘D’ in Democrat stands for delivers.”

The DNC has already spent the past several months peppering local markets across the country with billboards, digital and television ads reminding voters of the hometown Democrats who helped pass the rescue plan. As Americans gather for more traditional July Fourth celebrations next month, the party plans to start a new campaign highlighting the role the legislation played in restoring normalcy this summer.

The enhanced child tax credit that will begin rolling out on July 15 will give Democrats another opportunity to highlight provisions of the rescue package and make the case that Americans have more money ahead of the back-to-school shopping season because of the legislation.

The rescue measure is the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s pandemic response and has, so far, received praise from a majority of Americans. A late March poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed 54% approving of the massive virus relief package, while 25% disapproved. There’s a dramatic partisan split, however, with 80% of Democrats backing the measure compared to just 26% of Republicans.