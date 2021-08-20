Salt Lake City mayor issues mask order for K-12 schools

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The mayor of Salt Lake City announced Friday that she had issued a mask order in the city's K-12 schools as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she used her emergency powers to issue the order and that she plans to work with health officials to determine when it can be lifted.

“As Mayor it is my responsibility to do everything I can to keep our City, and our school district, from going down the tragic and dangerous path many others are already on,” Mendenhall, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The order comes a week after the Salt Lake County Council overturned a school mask order for kids under 12 that the county’s top health official issued. Mendenhall said the majority of board members had privately told her that they feared retaliation and urged her to issue the order.

“Unfortunately, and despite all the evidence that masks protect children and the adults who care for them, this issue has become politicized to the point that elected bodies across the country, and in the State of Utah, worry about retaliation if they take stand as an organization,” Mendenhall wrote.