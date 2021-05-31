San Carlos Apache Tribe nearly halts spread of coronavirus

As of May 24, officials reported 4,052 positive COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths, or about a 1.7% death rate — much lower than other areas, Began said.

The loss of tribal citizens was compounded by the tightknit nature of the community.

Kitcheyan said the health care corporation adapted along the way while ensuring that traditional Apache medicine was available to patients as well and tweaking guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine distribution to fit the tribe’s needs.

“I think that’s what has made this a successful turnout,” Kitcheyan said. “We listen to our community.”

The tribe has vaccinated its citizens at a quicker pace than the state, starting in December. The goal is to achieve 80% herd immunity, or 10,800 of those who live on the reservation. The tribe is more than three-quarters there.

The tribe saw a massive drop in positive COVID-19 cases by the end of January, followed by single-digit numbers in cases daily.

“It’s amazing what we’ve done to help our people because our population is so small in comparison to the rest of the world,” said Isaiah Belknap, chief executive mentee with the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corp.

“We had to do everything we can,” he added. “We had to fight and be innovative.”

