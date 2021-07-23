San Diego audit faults real estate deals under Faulconer

Much of the audit focuses on a building, known as 101 Ash Street, that the city bought with plans to use as a consolidated office space for city employees. But the city only used the property for a few weeks after asbestos was found, the Union-Tribune reported.

The audit faults Faulconer's administration for failing to fully inform the City Council and public about the property. City staff told the council the building would need just $10,000 in repairs, but city contractors later estimated the building needed $115 million in repairs and improvements, the audit found.

Faulconer's administration also relied on a real estate expert, Jason Hughes, who was not under contract with the city and collected $9.4 million from the seller of two properties, including Ash Street, after advising the mayor, the Union-Tribune reported. The auditor faulted Faulconer's administration for working with Hughes without signing a city contract that would have revealed his economic interests.

John Burke, a spokesman for Faulconer's campaign, called the execution of the deal “flawed" in a Friday statement about the audit but blamed it on Hughes “playing both sides of the transaction." He said Faulconer halted payments on the property.