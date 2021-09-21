San Francisco public defender sues court over trial delays

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's public defender sued San Francisco Superior Court on behalf of nearly 400 people languishing in jail after being denied a speedy trial because of COVID-19 restrictions.

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said Tuesday he filed the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against the court, its presiding judge and its CEO. The suit says the court has violated the rights of hundreds of people by failing to hold jury trials within 60 days as required by law.

Raju said trial delays began with the lockdown last year but that even though COVID-19 restrictions have eased, the court has failed to expedite criminal jury trials, creating a huge backlog that keeps growing as the courts fail to reopen closed courtrooms, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“The San Francisco Superior Court continues to give criminal trials the highest priority,” said court spokesperson Ken Garcia. “We will respond to the complaint in court.”