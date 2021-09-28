San Francisco sheriff's deputy charged over gun threats

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An off-duty San Francisco sheriff's deputy is facing criminal prosecution after authorities say he threatened to shoot partygoers at a potluck, damaged furnishings and grabbed a teen in an inappropriate manner.

San Francisco's district attorney, Chesa Boudin, announced Tuesday that his office charged Dominic Barsetti, 32, with four counts of felony criminal threats, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

“The allegations in this case are outrageous, and particularly troubling coming from someone we entrusted to wear a star and uniform,” said Boudin in a statement. “This case involves not only weapons, threats, and vandalism, but also sexual misconduct.”

Witnesses say Barsetti inappropriately grabbed an 18-year-old and pulled her hair. When confronted by fellow party attendees, authorities said the deputy picked up a guitar and swung it around, ripped down a curtain, damaged a bookcase, and broke a tank containing a large lizard. He then threatened to get his gun and shoot people there.

Barsetti went back to his apartment, and two of the victims fled in fear, authorities said. Arresting officers noted he appeared intoxicated. He was booked into jail in neighboring Marin County.