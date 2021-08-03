San Francisco to provide extra COVID-19 vaccination shots

State health officials on Tuesday reported more than 7,300 new cases of the coronavirus and 6.7% of tests were positive over a seven-day period, a steep increase from just a few weeks ago although still far lower than during a fall and winter surge.

Local and state health officials say the upswing is being driven by the unvaccinated.

Vaccines decrease the severity of the illness, reduce hospitalizations and decrease the risk of death. Clinical trials showed that a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 in the United States, compared with 95% for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson said its vaccine provided at least eight months of immunity from COVID-19 and “generated strong, persistent activity” against the delta variant.

Public health officials described the shot as a supplement rather than a booster shot.

“It’s not a booster because it’s not specific for some of the variants, which the booster ultimately will be,” Colwell said.

“This move does not represent a change in policy," a public health department statement said. “We continue to align with the (U.S.) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and do not recommend a booster shot at this time."

