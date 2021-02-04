Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez seek 'climate emergency' declaration

Unlike Trump's “stupid wall,'' climate change is a real crisis, Schumer said. “We have to do something about climate. We don’t have any more time.''

The bill requiring an emergency declaration faces an uphill road in the Senate, where a 60-vote threshold is needed. So far, just four senators have signed onto the bill, which faces stiff opposition from Republicans and likely resistance from moderate Democrats.

The White House declined to comment on the legislation.

Biden signed executive orders Jan. 27 pausing oil and gas leasing on federal land and targeting subsidies for those industries. The directives also aim to conserve 30 percent of the country’s lands and waters in the next 10 years, double the nation’s offshore wind energy and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet, among other changes.

The sweeping plan is aimed at staving off the worst of global warming caused by burning fossil fuels. But it carries political risk for the president and Democrats as oil- and coal-producing states face likely job losses from moves to sharply increase U.S. reliance on clean energy such as wind and solar power.

Sanders said the climate emergency has long been clear.