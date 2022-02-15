 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa Fe Police: Lawmaker drove at twice legal alcohol limit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker caught drinking and driving late Sunday night during the state’s legislative session was intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit for alcohol, according to a police report.

Police measured Democratic Rep. Georgene Louis’ blood alcohol content at 0.17, more than twice New Mexico’s legal limit of 0.08, according to a police report released Tuesday.

Louis issued a statement Monday accepting responsibility for her actions and apologizing to her constituents. State Republican leaders are calling for her resignation.

In the report, the officer arresting Louis says he clocked her traveling 62 mph (100 kilometers per hour) in a 45 mph (72 km ) zone. The officer said in his report she admitted to having two to three vodkas about two hours before the stop.

Louis, of Albuquerque, was on the way to a rented home in Santa Fe when police stopped her, attorney Kitren Fischer said in a statement.

Louis was absent from a committee hearing on Monday and missed some legislative votes Tuesday. She was seen voting in a virtual hearing Tuesday evening.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

