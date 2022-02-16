Santa Fe Police release video of lawmaker’s DWI arrest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Video released by police Wednesday shows that a New Mexico lawmaker told the officer who stopped her that she had been drinking, and then told him she was tired because of her work at the Legislature, presenting credentials of her status as a member of the state House.

The video of Rep. Georgene Louis, an Albuquerque Democrat, was captured starting Sunday around 11:30 p.m. from a camera worn by a Santa Fe Police officer. It reveals details not recorded in an initial police report, including her letting the officer know she was a lawmaker.

When the officer approaches the car, he tells Louis he’s pulling her over for speeding. She searches her glovebox for her license and registration, ultimately telling him, “I don’t think I have it.”

The officer tells her he smells alcohol on her, and she says she had two beers at a “halftime show.” She lets him look at her eyes, which he says are “a little bit watery.”

Louis tells him she hasn't "had much sleep" because “I'm a legislator," and she shows him a special red license plate assigned to New Mexico lawmakers.

The officer tells her, “To me, you’re just another citizen, another driver on the road.”

After a field sobriety test, the officer arrests Louis. According to the police report, she later blew a .17 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Louis' attorney Kitren Fischer declined to comment on the video.

