 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Santa Fe Police release video of lawmaker’s DWI arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Video released by police Wednesday shows that a New Mexico lawmaker told the officer who stopped her that she had been drinking, and then told him she was tired because of her work at the Legislature, presenting credentials of her status as a member of the state House.

The video of Rep. Georgene Louis, an Albuquerque Democrat, was captured starting Sunday around 11:30 p.m. from a camera worn by a Santa Fe Police officer. It reveals details not recorded in an initial police report, including her letting the officer know she was a lawmaker.

When the officer approaches the car, he tells Louis he’s pulling her over for speeding. She searches her glovebox for her license and registration, ultimately telling him, “I don’t think I have it.”

The officer tells her he smells alcohol on her, and she says she had two beers at a “halftime show.” She lets him look at her eyes, which he says are “a little bit watery.”

Louis tells him she hasn't "had much sleep" because “I'm a legislator," and she shows him a special red license plate assigned to New Mexico lawmakers.

People are also reading…

The officer tells her, “To me, you’re just another citizen, another driver on the road.”

After a field sobriety test, the officer arrests Louis. According to the police report, she later blew a .17 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Louis' attorney Kitren Fischer declined to comment on the video.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News