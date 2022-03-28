 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Santee Cooper cuts budget since it can't raise power rates

  • 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sharply increasing fuel costs have led state-owned utility Santee Cooper to cut $100 million from its budget since it can't increase electricity rates on its customers for three more years after its role in the failed building of two nuclear reactors.

Santee Cooper is still trying to identify exactly where the cuts will be made, but the utility doesn't anticipate layoffs or job cuts, Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore told The Post and Courier of Charleston.

At Monday's Santee Cooper board meeting, officials suggested taking $30 million from operating and maintenance and $70 million from capital projects.

Santee Cooper has seen fuel costs jump $130 million. Natural gas is seeing a sharp increase on the open market, while the company that he utility buys coal from has to temporarily shut down a mine, forcing Santee Cooper to pay steeper prices on the open market for coal as well, said Marty Watson, chief power supply office.

People are also reading…

The state-owned utility can't increase rates until 2025 under a rate freeze approved by the General Assembly after Santee Cooper was the minority partner in a pair of nuclear reactors that were never finished. Billions of dollars were put into constructing the reactors before they were abandoned in 2017.

The company that bought out the majority partner in the reactors, Dominion Energy, filed for a $142 million rate increase earlier this month because of increasing fuel costs.

“Unfortunately, right now we don’t have that ability,” Santee Cooper finance chief Ken Lott told the board Monday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Post and Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News