Santee Cooper: Executives' great work deserves 6 more months

Bonsall and Duckworth came to Santee Cooper from a utility in Arizona after the South Carolina utility became a minority partner in a pair of nuclear reactors that never produced a watt of power. The utility ended up billions of dollars in debt and the governor and some lawmakers wanted to sell Santee Cooper.

But there was never enough support to sell the utility, and Santee Cooper executives worked with the Legislature to pass an overhaul bill that includes replacing all board members who served when the nuclear project failed and giving regulators more oversight.

Bonsall said he will spend his extra time leading Santee Cooper on several goals: protecting the utility against rising natural gas costs, refinancing debt, and figuring out where to build and how to fuel the company's next power plant and how the company can follow the new regulations in the reform bill.

Bonsall also thanked Santee Cooper employees and the board for helping him deal with the utility's problems.

“A great opportunity and I most deeply appreciate your support,” Bonsall said. “We’ve been partners in this progress.”

