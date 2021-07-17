SC counties and cities told to carefully review user fees

User fees under state law have to apply directly to those who pay it, the state Supreme Court justices wrote in the June 30 ruling.

Road fees also benefit the public at large and people who don't pay the fee, defining them as a tax under state law, which can't be levied without the General Assembly's permission, the justices ruled.

Other user fees, like for fire protection or public works, would likely pass a judicial review because they directly benefit the people paying the fee through lower insurance rates or better sewer lines, said Joshua Rhodes, deputy executive director of the South Carolina Association of Counties.

Rhodes's group plans to ask lawmakers in 2022 to change the law so road fees aren't considered taxes. Dozens of counties and cities use the money to pay to build, fix and maintain roads that aren't covered by the state.

But they will be asking some of the people who sued over the fees in the first place. The South Carolina Supreme Court case was won by three Greenville County legislators.

One of them said he will consider whatever bill is proposed but is leery about broadening the definition of fees that citizens can be charged without legislative oversight.