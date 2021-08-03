SC gov hopeful would require vaccines for public students

The debate over whether South Carolina students and staff should wear masks this fall has been roiling since the spring, when McMaster called it “the height of ridiculosity” for a school district to require a mask over any parent’s wishes that their child go without one. State lawmakers subsequently passed a budget proviso prohibiting the state’s public colleges, universities and school districts from using any appropriated funds to institute mask requirements.

During a continuing debate over whether students and school staff should wear masks this fall, McMaster tweeted last month that, while “The Delta Variant poses a real threat to South Carolinians,” he felt that "shutting our state down, closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is.”

Even during the peak of the pandemic last year, McMaster did not issue a comprehensive mask mandate, opting instead for smaller-scale mandates such as requiring face coverings in state government buildings and restaurants. The governor consistently stressed, however, that residents take personal responsibility for their actions.