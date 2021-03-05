SC gov lifts mask mandate for restaurants, state properties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina never had a comprehensive statewide mask mandate, but there were some specific ones in effect for government office buildings and restaurants.

That changed Friday, when Gov. Henry McMaster lifted those orders, leaving it up to state administrative officials and restaurant operators to develop their own guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order essentially reversed similar guidance from the governor issued in July, when McMaster made the face coverings a requirement that anyone entering a state office building, per guidelines developed by the Department of Administration. At that time, McMaster also issued a similar edict for restaurant-goers and employees.

But, given South Carolina's declining number of COVID-19 cases, as well as the rising number of residents who have been vaccinated against the virus, McMaster said it was time to begin loosening more mandates - while still maintaining his recommendation that all South Carolinians wear face coverings in public settings where social distancing isn't an option.