SC governor, biz groups push for COVID liability protection

“Businesses should never be given far-reaching immunity from being held responsible for risky or reckless behavior,” said Richards McRae, association president. “It is dangerous to everyone if that happens.”

But various interest groups also want liability protection: In a letter assembled by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, more than 40 trade organizations — including business groups and food service associations — urged passage of the bill, writing that it “provides necessary, targeted, and temporary liability relief for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and other entities who have followed and continue to follow public health guidance during the pandemic.”

According to the Alliance, “39 states and almost all of our Southeastern neighbors and competitors have adopted some type of COVID-19 liability protections either by legislation or executive order.”

In its own letter, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce wrote on behalf of more than 250 local chambers, businesses and institutions of higher learning that the bill is crucial to the state's effort “to rebuild our businesses and adapt to evolving public health guidance” in recovery from the pandemic.